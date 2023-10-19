LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that the University of Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA over allegations of sign stealing.

Sign stealing is the practice of using methods outside of the NCAA rulebook to learn other football teams’ signals for play calls. The general goal of sign stealing is to know an opponent’s play before the ball is snapped.

U of M plays Michigan State University on Saturday in East Lansing. The Wolverines are red-hot and are ranked No. 2, while the Spartans look to break a four-game losing streak.

The Big Ten Conference announced it has notified MSU and U of M’s other future opponents. The investigation will continued to be “monitored” by the conference.

The full statement from the Big Ten Conference on Thursday said:

“Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program.

The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The conference will have no further comment at this time.”