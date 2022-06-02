BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Head coaches flocked to Ferris State University to check out the competition offered by the Michigan Football Showcase.

Jim Harbaugh, P.J. Fleck and others made their way to Top Taggart Field to watch some of the Midwest’s best football players vie for a chance to make a college roster.

Among the coaches eyeing talent was the host coach, Tony Annese, fresh off a NCAA Division II Championship.

It was good timing for the defending champ, who said that he isn’t afraid to use the championship as a recruiting chip for prospective players.

“There’s times where I’m introducing myself to a kid and I’ll do one of these numbers — I’ll fist bump them and then I’ll put the (championship) ring in their hand and say, ‘Hey, would you like one of those?'” Annese said. “We also sell the fact that we lead D2 in NFL players. There’s a lot of selling points there. Everyone knows it and it’s not something I’m going to be embarrassed about.”

Harbaugh also met the media Thursday and offered his take on a controversial topic making its rounds through head coaches nationwide: name, image and likeness deals.

The coach explained that he’s in favor of the concept of an NIL and explained that a player should have the right to revenue from their jersey being sold. He also added that he has heard “stories” of NIL deals getting extreme but is not sure of their veracity.