MSU’s Dantonio reveals team motto; Reschke back on roster

CHICAGO (WOOD/AP) — Every year, Michigan State University football head coach Mark Dantonio comes up with a saying for his team.

Last year, it was “reach higher.” The team did just that, improving from a 3-9 record in 2016 to 10-3 in 2017. This year, the motto evolved from a team game of tug of war.

“So all of a sudden, the team was sort of outmatched. And Andrew Dowell started saying, calling out, ‘Heave! Heave!’ And everybody started pulling in unison in one direction. And I said, ‘That’s our mantra,’ because we’ve got some heavy lifting to do around here – you guys know that – and we all have to pull in one direction, and we all have to hold onto that rope. And it’s going to be won by inches. One inch at a time,” said Dantonio. “And so, that’s what we’ll have to do: We’ll have to unify ourselves and all move in that same direction. But it’s going to take a tremendous effort by everybody, and they’re going to have to hold onto that rope.”

At this point, it looks like linebacker Jon Reschke will be helping during the Spartans’ first tug of war in a game.

Reschke is back on Michigan State’s roster, although Dantonio says his return to the team remains a work in progress.

Reschke left the Spartans following the 2016 season, saying he’d made an insensitive comment involving a former teammate. At the time, he said he and Dantonio had decided he would complete his degree and finish his career elsewhere.

Tuesday, Dantonio said all indications from his players are that they want Reschke in camp.

Dantonio says he talked to the players and told them, “Hey, if you guys want him back, then you have to bring him back.” He says, “It has to be a decision made by our African-American players, led by them.”

Dantonio says Reschke is on the roster, but he is without a scholarship.

“He’s not on scholarship, nor will he be. He paid the ultimate price by being out of football a year and he’s lost his scholarship,” he said. “This will be a story to watch, and it’s a learning opportunity for our football team.”

The Spartans’ first game is Aug. 31 at home against Utah State.