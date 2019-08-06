MSU’s Dantonio ready to ‘chase the moments’ of season 13

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University football head coach Mark Dantonio says in his 12 previous seasons with the Spartans, they’ve had plenty of great moments. And his motto for this season shows he’s ready for more.

“I have uh been blessed to be here. You know, I’ve been humbled to be here, And there’s been a lot of great players and a lot of great moments here,” he said during Big Ten Media Days in East Lansing Monday. “And that’s really why we’ve sorted adopted ‘chase the moments’ because we’ve had some great moments. We want those again. We want to chase those down and become part of that, so. But uh yeah, it’s gone, it’s gone fast in some ways and in other ways it’s sort of gone slow, much like life.”

Dantonio’s players say he’s a constant in the potentially chaotic journey of college.

“I don’t think coach D slowed down a bit, you know what I’m saying? He’s still the same guy that recruited me, the same guy that came in. I think that’s one thing that I always really liked about Coach D is his authenticity. You know he doesn’t really change,” said senior David Dowell, who plays safety.

“My first day on campus, you could tell he truly cared about the players — he cared about me. I mean, I was a walk-on from Grand Rapids, a nobody out of nowhere and he still took the time to take me up in his office and sit down and talk to me about life, you know, talk to me about some of the struggles I was going through when I first came to college,” said senior defenseman Kenny Willekes. “You know, that’s just the type of man he is. He didn’t have to do that. A lot of programs, a lot of head coaches wouldn’t even bother with a walk-on, you know? That just speaks to the type of man he is. He’s a great man.”

Season 13 begins for Dantonio under the lights Friday, Aug. 30 against Tulsa.