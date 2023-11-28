EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s 26th head football coach, Jonathan Smith, was introduced to university staff and fans Tuesday.

“Wow, I am excited to be here,” Smith said at a welcoming celebration in East Lansing.

Smith, 44, a California native, comes to Michigan State from Oregon State, where he went 34-35 over six seasons and 8-4 this season, according to the Associated Press. He was the 2022 PAC-12 Coach of the Year for his work with the Beavers.

He said he thinks he and Michigan State, which he praised as a “national brand,” are a good fit.

“We want to make a physical brand of football on both sides of the ball and at the same time lead to an innovative offense in regard to, yeah, we’re going to take a chance once in a while. Make it physical, create explosive plays. Defensively, make it hard on the defense, not just by the physicality we play with, but the schematics on that end,” Smith said. “I think Michigan State’s a place where you can develop.”

He promised a program of “substance, on and off the field.”

“We are going to be process-oriented, and this takes a minute,” he added. “You stick to a process January all the way through December, you stick to a process Sunday to Saturday, you stick to a process the start of practice (and) at the end of practice.”

Smith and his family arrived in Michigan Sunday with some of the coaching staff from Oregon State University and met with players Monday morning.

“Been here 48 hours and continue to be so impressed with all I’ve seen on campus,” he said Tuesday. “I want to thank the people of this community in regards to reaching out and making a warm welcome for not only me, but for my family.”

Jonathan Smith, Michigan State’s 26th head football coach, arrives in Lansing on Nov. 26, 2023. (WLNS)

Smith inherits a troubled Spartans program that went 4-8 this season. He replaces Mel Tucker, who was fired in September over a scandal involving a contractor the university brought in to work on sexual harassment and assault prevention. Harlon Barnett had been serving as interim coach.

On Monday, the day after Smith arrived in East Lansing, Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens next week.