LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller says the university is preparing to terminate head football coach Mel Tucker’s contract in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

“I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause,” Haller said in a press release. “This notification process is required as part of his existing contract. The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause.”

The statement said a “rigorous” Office for Civil Rights investigation is ongoing.

WLNS Sports Director Audrey Dalhgren learned Haller met with the team Monday afternoon and informed it Tucker would not be returning.

A letter to Tucker released by the university cites the allegations against Tucker, who has been caught in a sexual harassment scandal involving a sexual assault survivor who now works as an advocate and was hired by MSU as a contractor.

The letter references three specific acts, specifically commenting on the contractor’s body, flirting with her and “masturbating and making sexually explicit comments about yourself and the Vendor while on the phone with the Vendor, which you describe as “phone sex” and “a late-night intimate conversation.” Those three items, the university argues, add up to “moral turpitude.”

Under Tucker’s contract, the behavior broached the ethical and moral standing expected and therefore the university can terminate the contract.

“Given this behavior, which you admitted and do not dispute, the University may terminate the Agreement under the Early Termination Provision,” Haller wrote.

Ending Tucker’s contract “for cause” would take the university off the hook for paying off his $95 million contract.

Tucker has seven days to respond to the university as part of a formal grievance process.