GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State football has suspended four players from the team for their involvement in a postgame altercation.

A scuffle broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 on Saturday.

Spartans Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young are the four players suspended from Michigan State’s football team after video evidence of the incident surfaced on social media showing several Spartan players attacking a Wolverine player.

Security and police break up a scuffle between players from Michigan and Michigan State football teams in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan State President Samuel Stanley has apologized and says the actions of the football players who were involved in a postgame melee with Michigan players are “unacceptable.” He also says the players involved would be held responsible by coach Mel Tucker. (Kyle Austin/MLive Media Group via AP)

“We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker in a statement. “The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh claims two of his players were assaulted in the incident, but did not identify them in the postgame press conference.

“Two of our players were assaulted,” said Harbaugh. “I saw on the one video. Ten on one. It was pretty bad. One of our players has a nasal injury, could be a broken nose. Just very unfortunate.”

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller also released a statement, saying it was necessary to take action given the video evidence of the altercation.

“The behavior we reviewed was both uncharacteristic of our football program and unacceptable,” Haller said. “On behalf of our university and athletics department, I have been in consistent contact with University of Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren in addition to members of our Spartan family to offer our apologies and to ensure our collaboration with law enforcement as they conduct investigations into this matter.”