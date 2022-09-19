EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not often Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker sits down with his players to watch the coaches’ copy of game film.

But he said after their 39-28 loss on the road to Washington Saturday, it was necessary.

Bright and early on Monday morning, the team sat down to watch a continuous tape of the first half. Tucker said his players needed to be reminded of discipline and playing complimentary football.

“You learn a lot when you see the guys play in games,” Tucker said. “It’s very revealing, and so we learn from it and then we move on. And it was good to get our first practice in this morning for Minnesota, because we have to quickly move on and get that game behind us. … It just makes you sick, until you can really turn the page but you have to move on.”

With the loss, the Spartans dropped out of the AP Top 25 Poll where they were previously ranked No. 11. Tucker is also taking the loss to the Huskies personally after the Spartans gave up 397 yards and four touchdowns to Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“The resume is on the tape. So right now I’m a (expletive) football coach right now,” said Tucker. “That’s honestly how I think about it, so we got to get better.”

Michigan State will get ready for its first Big Ten test against Minnesota this week. The undefeated Gophers will make the trip to Spartan Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

The Spartans have not lost a game at home since December 2020.