GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser has announced he will enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens next week.

ESPN broke the story Monday afternoon and it was quickly shared by Houser on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The redshirt freshman played in 12 total games in his two years in East Lansing and started the final seven games of this season, going 2-5 on the way to a 4-8 finish for the underwhelming Spartans.

His best game as a Spartan came earlier this month, when MSU beat Indiana 24-21 to claim the Old Brass Spittoon. Houser completed 25 of his 39 passing attempts for 277 yards and three touchdowns. It was enough to earn him Freshman of the Week honors from the Big Ten.

According to ESPN, Houser’s move will leave redshirt junior Noah Kim and true freshman Sam Leavitt as the only two scholarship quarterbacks on the Michigan State roster. Kim started the first five games for the Spartans this season, going 2-3 and completing only 56.9% of his passes and averaging only 218 yards per game. He threw six touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Houser’s announcement comes two days after the team hired Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith to take over the program. Smith was named the 2022 PAC-12 Coach of the Year for resurrecting the Beavers program. This season, Oregon State went 8-4 and will play in their third consecutive bowl game.