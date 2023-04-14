EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Facing weapons charges, Michigan State University defensive end Itayvion “Tank” Brown has been dismissed from the team.

During a virtual hearing out of court in East Lansing Friday, Brown was arraigned on two felony charges: carrying a concealed weapon and firearms possession while under the influence for a March 17 incident. He pleaded not guilty.

“Itayvion Brown was dismissed from the Michigan State football team last month and did not participate in spring practice,” a program spokesman said in a written statement. “Previously, he had been indefinitely suspended from team activities beginning in late February.”

At this time it’s not clear what the February incident was that led him to be suspended indefinitely.

The felony charge against Brown carries a sentence of up to five years in prison or a $25,000 fine, while the misdemeanor is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and required Brown to relinquish the gun to police. He is scheduled for preliminary examination on May 4 and for a pre-examination conference on April 28 in East Lansing.

Brown was one of seven MSU football players that were suspended for last season’s final four games after a postgame fight in the stadium tunnel on Oct. 29 at the University of Michigan. He, along with five other football players, were charged with misdemeanor assault, while Khary Crump was initially given a felony charge but has agreed to a deal that gave him one year of probation.