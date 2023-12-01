INDIANAPOLIS (WOOD) — The offensive line may be an overlooked position compared to other roles on the football team, but these players are the backbone of a good offense.

Paw Paw native Karsen Barnhart has been a key contributor to the Wolverines throughout his tenure in Ann Arbor, but it wasn’t until a big injury in the biggest game of the season that he reminded Wolverine fans how valuable he really is.

One injury brought over 110,000 fans in The Big House to complete silence.

“I looked back and Zak was screaming and Karsen was literally holding his foot as it was limp. It was a sight that I don’t wish upon anyone to see,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy said, recalling Zak Zinter’s injury.

Zinter’s season ended when it mattered most, and that meant guys on the offensive line had to find new roles.

“Karsen, tremendous,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “When Zak went out, Karsen came down to right guard.”

Barnhart moved to right guard, a new role for that game with the season on the line.

“Karsen has always been really versatile here at Paw Paw,” Dennis Strey, the head coach for the Paw Paw Red Wolves, said.

“He played tight end, tackle, guard. He was always a team guy, put the team first,” Barnhart’s high school coach reflected. “He was garnering a lot of attention, obviously, but he was never a distraction. He wanted to win.”

That work ethic made the trip to Ann Arbor. Barnhart earned his coaches’ respect.

“He’s Mr. Versatile. He can do that in a second. It’s crazy because he can go from right to left, inside to outside. It’s a credit to him and his study — just glad we got him,” Sherrone Moore, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, said.

So on the next play after Zinter went down, so did the Buckeyes.

“(Barnhart) can go anywhere and play at an extremely high level,” Strey said. “And as you saw last Saturday, he can dominate in the run game, which is awesome to see.”