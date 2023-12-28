GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Wolverines are set to add another chapter to its long history with the Rose Bowl.

The undefeated Maize and Blue will face Alabama on New Year’s Day, with this year’s Rose Bowl playing the part of a College Football Playoff semifinal. After two straight losses in the CFP semis, the Wolverines enter the playoff as the top-ranked team and are eager to take the next step.

Recent history hasn’t been kind to the Wolverines, but they dominated in their first appearances. Those victories still serve as landmarks for the program.

Before the Wolverines take the field in Pasadena, here’s a look back at the Wolverines’ experience at the Rose Bowl:

THE INAUGURAL GAME

As big as the football game is, the Rose Parade has been around longer than the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Parade and the Tournament of Roses started in 1890 as an effort to promote the Los Angeles suburb, providing a warm respite for people stuck in the snowy winters elsewhere across the country.

Beside the ornate parade, the festivities held “competitions” as another attraction to draw in visitors. Foot races, jousting, even tug-of-war competitions were held before organizers decided to try their hand at hosting a football game.

The inaugural Rose Bowl was held on Jan. 1, 1902, at Pasadena’s Tournament Park. With a 3-1-2 record, Stanford was invited to represent the West Coast, while the undefeated Wolverines were brought in to represent the “East.”

Fielding Yost’s team crushed all comers in the regular season. The Wolverines outscored its opponents 501-0 in the regular season and Stanford didn’t fare any better. After a slow start, the Wolverines got moving and rode their momentum to a huge lead. Michigan was up 17-0 at the half and built its lead to 49-0 with eight minutes left to play before both teams agreed to end the game early.

The decisive victory showed that the western programs still had a way to go to catch college’s best, including Michigan and several Ivy League powers. It also scared the Tournament of Roses away from football. The following year, the parade went back to other competitions, including Roman-style chariot races.

Football was eventually brought back for good in 1916, pitting a team from the Pacific Coast Conference — the predecessor for the modern-day Pac-12 — against a team from another region of the country. It would be more than 40 years before the Wolverines were invited back.

A photo from the Bentley Historical Library shows a play from the first Rose Bowl Game, pitting Stanford against Michigan. Fielding Yost’s Wolverines dominated the game, winning 49-0 and the program’s first national championship. (Bentley Historical Library/University of Michigan)

Michigan halfback Bob Chappius runs the ball against USC during the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1948. Chappius threw for two touchdowns and ran for 91 yards to help Fritz Crisler’s ‘Mad Magicians’ top USC 49-0 and secure a national title. (AP file)

Chuck Ortmann runs for the left edge of the line in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1951. The Wolverines scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past Cal 14-6.

Michigan quarterback Bob Timberlake uses a straight-arm to dodge an Oregon State tackler in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1965. The Wolverines won 34-7 to improve to 4-0 all-time in the Rose Bowl.

DOMINATION CONTINUES

What we now know as the Big Ten and the Pac-12 Conferences entered an exclusive agreement with the Tournament of Roses in 1946, pitting two representatives against each other annually in the Rose Bowl.

Fritz Crisler’s “Mad Magicians” earned the honors in 1947. The team’s offense, led by halfbacks Bob Chappius and Bump Elliott, used complex shifts and schemes to trick opposing defenses, racking up a 10-0 record and outscoring their opponents 394-53.

They continued their dominating effort on Jan. 1, 1948, once again posting a 49-0 shutout — this time against Southern California. Afterward, Crisler told reporters that the “Mad Magicians” were the greatest team he had ever coached and that they made one mistake in the entire game — a fumble by quarterback Howard Yerges in the third quarter.

USC coach Jeff Cravath summed it up afterward, telling reporters, “I knew they were good, but I didn’t think they’d be that good.”

No other team would get their chance to top Crisler’s Mad Magicians. The coach stepped down following the season to focus full-time on his role as the university’s athletic director.

The banner headline from the January 6, 1948, edition of The Michigan Daily highlights the Wolverines’ 49-0 win over USC in the 1947 Rose Bowl. (Michigan Daily Digital Archives/Bentley Historical Library)

Big Ten bureaucracy prevented the Wolverines from returning the following year. When the two conferences made their deal with the Rose Bowl, both agreed that a team could not represent the conference in back-to-back years. Michigan finished the season 9-0, outscoring opponents 252-44, and sat squarely atop the Associated Press’ poll. But because of the bylaws, the Wolverines sat at home while the Northwestern Wildcats, who lost to Michigan 28-0, made the trip. The Wildcats made the conference proud, though, pulling out a 20-14 win over previously undefeated Cal.

Following their second consecutive national title, and first under new coach Bennie Oosterbaan, the Wolverines started to struggle. In 1950, the Wolverines finished the regular season at 5-3-1, but they made the plays that mattered, beating the Buckeyes and earning another trip to Pasadena. This time, Michigan was the underdogs, facing off against the No. 4 California Golden Bears (9-0-1).

Cal was the west’s best hope to snap the conference’s four-year losing streak, and they were in control in the first half. The Bears scored one touchdown, had another nullified by a penalty and were stopped just short of another one before the half. Cal outgained Michigan 192 to 65 in the first half, but had just a six-point lead to show for it.

The Wolverines reversed their fortunes in the second half, outgaining Cal 226-52. Don Dufek scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead Michigan to its third Rose Bowl victory and its first upset win in Pasadena.

The Rose Bowl win was one of the few bright spots in a fading era of Michigan football. Oosterbaan and his successor, the aforementioned Bump Elliott, only had mild success in Ann Arbor. Oosterbaan never returned to the Rose Bowl. In Elliott’s 10 years at the helm, the Wolverines won the Big Ten just once (1964) and made just one trip to the Rose Bowl, a 34-7 victory over Oregon State.

And while the Wolverines were soon on their way back to Big Ten relevance, their past dominance in Pasadena was coming to an end.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first part of a two-part story. The second piece will be published Friday.