BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (WOOD) — Ahead of the Rose Bowl game, the Michigan Wolverines took part in the Lawry’s Beef Bowl.

The Lawry’s Beef Bowl is an annual tradition where the Rose Ball Game football teams enjoy a pre-bowl prime rib dinner in Beverly Hills.

Offensive lineman Trevor Keegan spun the tableside salad and made the ceremonial first cut of prime rib.

“It’s been special. Especially with the group of guys we have, they’re going to be friends for the rest of my life. They’re going to be in my wedding,” said Keegan. “These guys we got and this team we have, it’s already an amazing group to be around, having this whole experience. This is an amazing week we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

The University of Michigan enjoyed the prime rib dinner on Thursday, while the University of Alabama dined on Friday.