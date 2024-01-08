HOUSTON (WOOD) — The Wolverines are national champions after they beat No. 2 Washington Monday night in at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The final score was 34-13, with the University of Michigan scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Michigan scored early in the game with a 41-yard touchdown run from running back Donovan Edwards. Edwards scored again later in the first quarter with a 46-yard touchdown.

Washington then had a field goal and a touchdown drive, but Michigan still led 17-10 going into halftime.

On the first play of the third quarter, Michigan came back from halftime with force, immediately intercepting Washington. The two teams spent much of the 3rd and 4th quarters at 20-13 with Michigan leading.

With 7 minutes left in the 4th quarter, Michigan’s running back Blake Corum scored a touchdown and a field goal kick brought the score to 27-13. Corum scored again with three and a half minutes left in the last quarter.

Michigan running back Blake Corum celebrates after their win in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The final score was 34-13 to give the Wolverines’ their first national title since 1997.

Both teams came into the game 14-0.

Michigan had the top defense in the nation. Quarterback JJ McCarthy is 26-1 as the starter and Washington’s QB Michael Penix Jr. is the Heisman Trophy runner-up and passed for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the semifinal win over Texas.

Back at home, students in Ann Arbor gathered at the Crisler Center to watch the big game and cheer on the Maize and Blue. In Paw Paw, the hometown of offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart, the community gathered to watch the game.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.