ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State.

Following the Wolverines’ 45-23 over the Buckeyes, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was quick to put all the credit on his coaching staff and players. He said the way his staff prepared for the Buckeyes was “Super Bowl-like” and that it was a true team effort from top to bottom, so much so that Harbaugh plans to give a game ball to every walk-on that played against the Buckeyes.

Now, as the Wolverines get ready to play for their second-straight Big Ten title, Harbaugh said they wouldn’t be here without the selflessness of his players.

“Our players, they’re never about being bitter. They get better,” Harbaugh said. “It’s incredible the difference between those two words. The letter ‘I.’ For our players, it’s about the team. It’s about doing everything that they can for the team. They play as a unit.”

That gritty win included a two-touchdown performance from Donovan Edwards, who despite having a cast on his hand, helped lead the Wolverines to victory. He was one of the players-turned-legends that helped get the Wolverines back to the Big Ten Championship game.

“I mean, Donovan Edwards. He could have taken a knee in his game. Instead, he wore a cast and now he’s a legend. J.J. McCarthy could have been a guy like, ‘Hey, I’m J.J. McCarthy. I’m a five-star quarterback. I’m not here to hand the ball off.’ Never. He’ll do anything for the team. A lot of examples. I think that’s who the team is. That’s what Michigan has always been about.”

With the Purdue Boilermakers up next for the Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship, No. 2 Michigan has likely already cemented its spot in the College Football Playoff. While an 8-4 Purdue team doesn’t have the same glitz as last week’s rivalry for the ages, Harbaugh said they’re still approaching this game like it’s the biggest one of the season.