Michigan State coach preps for Tulsa

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University coach Mark Dantonio hosted his final news conference before the Spartans take on Tulsa in their season opener on Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

“We don’t want to let people run the ball on us. People have not been able to do that recently. We need to continue that trend. It’ll be a challenge,” Dantonio said.

The Spartans have won twenty consecutive home openers.

Dantonio, who is entering his 13th season, is two wins shy of Hall of Famer Duffy Daugherty’s mark of 109 victories as MSU coach.

The Spartans have finished with a winning record in ten of Dantonio’s twelve seasons as head coach.

“I don’t care if you bench 400 pounds, run a 4.5 and have a vertical of 36 inches. I don’t care if you’re a preseason all-American. I don’t care if you had a tough year last year, it’s time to get ready to play. Our mindset has got to be lets go. That’s where we are at right now. It’s the mindset we are in,” he said.

The Spartans open the 2019 season ranked No. 18 in the AP College Football Poll.

“We have good players. We have a lot of guys back with experience. We should play fast and know exactly what we are doing and bring it on Friday night,” Dantonio said.

