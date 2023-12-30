PASADENA, Calif. (WOOD) — With Blake Corum ready to play, Michigan is heading into the Rose Bowl with a skilled and unified running back room.

“I was here getting surgery last year. It’s my third time in L.A., but this time I’m feeling healthy, I’m feeling good. I do reflect on my journey. It’s been a good one,” Corum said.

Last year, Michigan turned to Donovan Edwards during the Fiesta Bowl after Corum suffered a season-ending leg injury. Edwards managed just fine, but says he’s better when he shares the ball with Corum.

Edwards added that while some running back rooms feature selfish backs trying to get as many touches as possible, at Michigan, it’s all love no matter whose number is called.

“There could be a lot of jealousy, but there’s not. There could be a lot of animosity but there’s not,” Edwards said. “We sit next to each other in the meeting rooms. We make jokes with each other, we laugh with each other, and we also cheer each other on. So it’s truly a beautiful thing when you dive deep into our relationship.”

Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl starting at 5 p.m. ET Monday. The game will air on ESPN. The winner advances to the national championship game on Jan. 8.