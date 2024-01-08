ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan fans will be gathering all over the state Monday to watch the National Championship game.

One of the biggest watch parties will be at the Crisler Center on the University of Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor. It’s exclusively for Michigan students, who lined up outside to get their seats. Once inside, they’ll get freebies like T-shirts and rally towels.

The last time Michigan won a national football title was 1997. Most Michigan students now weren’t born until after 2005.

“For such a storied program, it’s kind of amazing to me that it’s been so long,” one student old News 8 as he waited in line. “But it’s just so special to have this team here and be able to watch the game tonight at this venue. It is hard to grasp, though.”

Michigan will take on Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN.