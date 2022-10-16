ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Some looked at Michigan’s schedule and said they just hadn’t faced a difficult opponent yet, and their test was Saturday when No. 10 Penn State came into town.

If that was the case, the Wolverines passed that test with flying colors.

They were dominant at every phase of the game and are 7-0 going into the bye.

The Wolverines don’t agree with what people are saying. They say they face a tough schedule because they’re in the Big Ten conference, and even if that wasn’t the case, they say they face the nation’s best every time they head to practice.

“The talent that we have on this roster, on a daily basis, you sharpen your tools. We know who we go against daily, and whoever lines up against us on Saturday is going to catch that,” said lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi.

“We showed up and we showed out. So that narrative can keep going but we’re in the business of proving people wrong,” added edge Mike Morris.

They got the majority of the work on the ground. The two-headed beast of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum feasted on the defense throughout the day. Michigan says they’re not surprised on the output they’re getting and they’re going to turn to those two plenty of times this season.

“It’s amazing and it’s exuberating to see how much better we can get. I just can’t wait to keep growing with these guys. I love these guys I love these coaches, it’s an awesome team environment,” gushed J.J. McCarthy.

“I feel like I’ve been ready for a game like this for a while now and I just had to sit back and wait my turn and show the world what I’m capable to do,” Edwards added.

Michigan moved up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, while Penn State dropped to No. 16. Michigan next hosts Michigan State after the bye and looks to avenge their loss to the Spartans last season and bring the Paul Bunyan Trophy home.