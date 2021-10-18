Michigan-Michigan State football game to kick off at noon

The view from the press box at Spartan Stadium in East lansing on Sept. 7, 2019. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan-Michigan State football game on Saturday, Oct. 30, will kick off at noon at Spartan Stadium, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday.

The game will be televised on FOX and is projected to be a top 10 matchup.

The Spartans are 7-0 and are coming off a 20-15 win against Indiana. They will have a bye week before facing the Wolverines.

Michigan had their bye last week and will face Northwestern before playing the Spartans.

Michigan is ranked No. 6 in both the coaches poll and AP poll, while the Spartans are No. 7 in the coaches poll and No. 9 in the AP poll.