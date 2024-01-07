GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When Michigan football nearly made the national championship last year, Hudsonville’s Jason Hartman was all ready to go.

He had tickets to the Texas Christian University semifinal but got rid of them, expecting the Maize and Blue to be off to the finals.

But fate had other plans. TCU stunned the undefeated Wolverines in a wild 51-45 finish, putting Hartman’s dreams of heading to the finals on hold.

“I unloaded them just thinking they were gonna make the national title game being heavily favored,” Hartman said. “You can’t overlook anybody when it comes to sports.”

This year, Michigan football persevered by defeating Penn State, Ohio State and then Alabama in a Rose Bowl thriller.

“I don’t think anybody gave Michigan a chance honestly other than Michigan themselves and the Michigan fans against Alabama,” Hartman said.

The overtime victory sent Michigan to the national championship in Houston Monday against the undefeated Washington Huskies.

“(I hoped) there was another opportunity down the road and of course it presented itself this year,” Hartman said. “I’m thankful for it for sure.”

Hartman works for Applied Innovation, an internet publishing company based in Grand Rapids. He said the company receives season tickets each year and its owner asked him if he wanted to go.

Jason Hartman (Courtesy) Jason Hartman (Courtesy)

“Of course, I said yes right away,” Hartman said.

So now after all, Hartman and his brother are headed to Houston for the CFP National Championship game on Monday. It’s a bucket list idea they always wanted to do together — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“You don’t know if they’re gonna ever get back,” Hartman said. “It’s been a while since Michigan’s been close, 1997. When you have those opportunities, you take advantage of them.”

Flight prices are through the roof. Flying from Grand Rapids to Houston right now will cost you thousands of dollars.

“I was in the middle of booking a flight and it doubled in price,” Hartman recalled.

Hartman and his brother paid about $600 each because they’re flying to San Antonio first and then driving to Houston on game day. He’s confident that Michigan will win it all as long as they limit mistakes and keep Washington’s high-powered offense off the field.

