Michigan college athletes may soon sign endorsement contracts

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed into law the state’s first measures allowing college athletes to capitalize on their name and image without costing them their eligibility.

The NCAA has not let players to legally earn money off of their fame though the use of their name, image, likeness and reputation without losing the ability to play. The new laws OK those types of endorsement contracts and give players the freedom to hire agents.

Student athletes still won’t be allowed to sign apparel contracts with companies their school does not work with and they must tell their school when they are signing any contracts.

“For years we have all enjoyed the incredible talent of young athletes across the state. This legislation will change the lives of young men and women for years to come,” Whitmer said in a Wednesday release announcing she had signed the bills. “As one of the first states in the nation to pass this historic legislation, I am proud to sign this bipartisan legislation today on behalf of our current and future student athletes. I am hopeful that the NCAA will set a national standard so that all players across the country are afforded the same opportunities. As always stay safe and go green!”

The new rules take effect Dec. 31, 2022.