Michigan beats Michigan State to keep Paul Bunyan Trophy

Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) makes a touchdown catch ahead of Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson (3) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR (WOOD) — Michigan picked up momentum over four quarters to roll over Michigan State and keep hold of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Michigan won 44-10, the largest margin of victory since Michigan beat Michigan State 49-10 in 2002.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is now 3-2 against MSU’s Mark Dantonio.

Though Michigan State scored first in the first quarter at Michigan Stadium, Michigan cane roaring back in the second to scores 17 points. They added 10 in the third. In the fourth, they scored 17 more.

FINAL: Michigan 44 MSU 10



The Spartans’ defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk was thrown out of the game after a “flagrant” roughing the passer penalty in the fourth. MSU QB Brian Lewerke was sacked three times.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Michigan State wide receiver Cody White (7) reaches short of the goal line as Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1) defends in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

