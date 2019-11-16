Michigan beats Michigan State to keep Paul Bunyan Trophy

ANN ARBOR (WOOD) — Michigan picked up momentum over four quarters to roll over Michigan State and keep hold of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
Michigan won 44-10, the largest margin of victory since Michigan beat Michigan State 49-10 in 2002.
Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is now 3-2 against MSU’s Mark Dantonio.
Though Michigan State scored first in the first quarter at Michigan Stadium, Michigan cane roaring back in the second to scores 17 points. They added 10 in the third. In the fourth, they scored 17 more.
The Spartans’ defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk was thrown out of the game after a “flagrant” roughing the passer penalty in the fourth. MSU QB Brian Lewerke was sacked three times.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report.