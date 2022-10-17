UNDATED (WOOD) — The annual rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State will be a night game this year.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. It is only the second time the rivalry game has been a night game; the first was in 2017.
The schools on Monday announced the time was set. A graphic posted on Michigan State football’s Twitter account included an upside down block M, sparking a flurry of responding tweets from Michigan fans, including some that joked Michigan State had already given Michigan the ‘W.’
The tweet was later deleted.
The game will air on ABC 4 West Michigan.