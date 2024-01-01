PASADENA, Calif. (WOOD) — Michigan is leading Alabama at halftime in the Rose Bowl.
The score is Michigan 13, Alabama 10.
Michigan had a somewhat chaotic start, and Alabama scored first. But the Crimson Tide has been stymied by five sacks from a powerful Wolverine defense.
Michigan recorded two touchdowns, with passes from J.J. McCarthy to Blake Corum and Tyler Morris.
Alabama put up a field goal as the half neared its end.
News 8’s Alec Giannakopoulos is in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl and will have post-game reaction at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.