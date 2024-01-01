PASADENA, Calif. (WOOD) — Michigan is leading Alabama at halftime in the Rose Bowl.

The score is Michigan 13, Alabama 10.

Michigan had a somewhat chaotic start, and Alabama scored first. But the Crimson Tide has been stymied by five sacks from a powerful Wolverine defense.

Michigan recorded two touchdowns, with passes from J.J. McCarthy to Blake Corum and Tyler Morris.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the ball during the first half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) sacks Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan (82) runs after a catch against Alabama during the first half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Alabama put up a field goal as the half neared its end.

News 8’s Alec Giannakopoulos is in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl and will have post-game reaction at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.