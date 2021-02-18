Michigan, AD Manuel agree on contract extension

In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Michigan athletic director Warde Manue watches the team’s NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich. The university and Manuel have agreed on a five-year contract extension, shortly after the head of the department negotiated a new deal with football coach Jim Harbaugh. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan and athletic director Warde Manuel have agreed on a five-year contract extension, shortly after the head of the department negotiated a new deal with football coach Jim Harbaugh.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel recommended the move to retain Manuel and the school’s governing body approved the agreement Thursday.

Manuel played football for the late Bo Schembechler and was a part of the Wolverines’ track and field program. He was hired by Michigan in 2016 after he was athletic director at Connecticut and Buffalo, which he helped establish as a Division I program.