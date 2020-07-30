MIAA puts all fall sports on hold

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which includes several West Michigan colleges, will not have conference games this fall.

The MIAA said in a Thursday release that it was postponing conference competition and tournaments for football, cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. It said it was working out schedules for games later this school year.

While acknowledging the move was disappointing, MIAA Commissioner Penny Allen-Cook said the conference’s “first priority is fostering safe and productive learning environments on our campuses.”

Training may go forward. The NCAA allows for 114 days of practice.

No decision has yet been made on winter sports including basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track.

“Each day brings new challenges that none of us has faced before and our membership remains committed to continuing our work together with honesty and graciousness as we solve the many problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” MIAA chair and Calvin University President Michael Le Roy said in a statement. “The MIAA has a storied history and a strong commitment to conference competition and we look forward to the future when we can do so together.”

Conference members include Adrian, Albion, Alma, Calvin (which doesn’t have a football team), Hope, Kalamazoo, Olivet, Saint Mary’s and Trine. The MIAA said Adrian, Calvin and Trine may play if they can get a sponsor and Olivet is looking into holding cross country, golf and tennis competition.

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference said earlier this week that it would have only conference play.