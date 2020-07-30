MIAA cancels football in fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be no football games for Hope, Alma or Albion colleges as the MIAA has cancelled the conference this fall.

As of now, the NCAA will allow teams to hold up to 114 days of practice. The MIAA has decided not to play games, but there is a chance they could play up to five games this spring if the COVID-19 situation gets better.

The MIAA is expected to make an announcement Thursday.

If there is football this fall, Notre Dame will give up its independence and play in the ACC. Notre Dame will need to find opponents since the Big Ten and PAC-12 have canceled non-conference games.

The ACC will play one non-conference game and 10 conference games this season.

As of now, a final decision has not been made for the college football season.