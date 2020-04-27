Coronavirus disturbs Mel Tucker’s start at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a good thing Mel Tucker likes a challenge because he’s got a big one on his hands.

His first couple of months as Michigan State’s head football coach haven’t exactly gone as planned.

When Tucker accepted the coaching position, he was ready to hit the ground running. But then, the coronavirus put a stop to the sports world.

And more than two months later, he still hasn’t had a chance to hold a single practice.

“I’m certainly looking forward to getting back out there when the time is right,” Tucker said.

Until then, he’ll meet with his players via zoom video calls.

“In a normal situation, you can install schemes in meetings and then you can go on the field and walk through, and then you can run through, and you can tell right away what the players know and they don’t know,” Tucker said. “In this environment, we’re not able to practice or walk through, but we are able to test the players on the information that we give them. And they can get immediate feedback and so can well.”

>>App users: Full interview with Mel Tucker

Tuckers challenge to his team this week is to stay safe and healthy.

“This week, we just want to continue to social distance and wash our hands and not touch our faces and do everything that we can to keep our families safe and keep others safe. Continue to stay encouraged and think about others. Continue to try to connect and we’ll get through this thing together,” Tucker said.

As of now, the Spartans are scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against Northwestern on Sept. 5.