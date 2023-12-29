PASADENA, Calif. (WOOD) — Days out from the Rose Bowl and aiming to keep Michigan from losing its third straight College Football Playoff semifinal, quarterback J.J. McCarthy has a lot to worry about. He doesn’t have to worry about his No. 1 target, wide receiver Roman Wilson.

McCarthy and Wilson have been great together throughout the season. Wilson has caught 11 touchdowns from McCarthy, including a huge grab against Ohio State.

“I just feel like I mesh well with just his personality,” McCarthy said of Wilson while speaking to reporters Friday. “It’s been great this past year just building that relationship off the field. we’ve hung out a lot more. It would mean the world to not only myself and him, but to our entire team and the entire state of Michigan and all the fans that have been cheering us on this entire year.

He and Wilson want to win the Rose Bowl in the worst way. But to win it together in a year where they’ve come so close would make a win of a lifetime even sweeter.

“I want to roll in on my wheelchair with my oxygen tank, I’m bald as hell,” Wilson said. “I’m seeing everyone else, we’re just having a good time, cracking jokes, just like how we were when we was here 50 years ago.”

The Rose Bowl could be McCarthy’s final game as a Wolverine. He has not yet said whether he will enter the NFL draft. Many mock drafts from major outlets have him going in the first round. Asked Friday whether he was ready to play in the NFL, McCarthy offered a hint on his decision:

“Yes, I do, but I feel like there’s so much more I grow, so much more I can develop, just so many more things that can prepare me to play better in the NFL, but I feel like I can play in the NFL right now, yeah,” he said. “When the season’s over, that’s when I’ll start weighing out the pros and cons and all that, but all I can focus on is Monday.”

The Rose Bowl is Monday, starting at 5 p.m. ET. It airs on ESPN. The winner advances to the national championship game on Jan. 8.