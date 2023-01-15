ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Matt Mitchell is stepping down as the head football coach at Grand Valley State University after 13 seasons. Mitchell is leaving the program to be an assistant coach at Wisconsin.

This season, Mitchell led the Lakers to a perfect 11-0 regular season, along with a GLIAC Championship. It marked the third conference title of his tenure. He also led the Lakers to seven NCAA D-II Playoff appearances and two appearances in the National Semifinal.

His 117 wins are second all-time in GVSU history, behind Hall of Fame coach Brian Kelly, who won 118 games while at the helm of the Lakers.

“I am so thankful to have been a part of the Grand Valley State football program and Grand Valley State University,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Grand Valley State is a special place, and I built so many wonderful relationships with our players, current and former, our coaching staff, the athletics administration, the football alumni, and within the University. It was an honor to recruit and lead the young men that put so much time and effort into the culture that is Grand Valley State football.”

“We deeply appreciate the leadership Matt Mitchell has provided over the last 13 years as the head coach of our football program,” GVSU Athletic Director Keri Becker said in a statement. “He developed relationships that will last a lifetime and implemented a strong culture of brotherhood and mentorship that gave our student-athletes the best chance for success on and off the field. He assisted our players in succeeding not only on the playing field, but also in life.”

The university says Becker will begin a search for GVSU’s new head coach immediately.