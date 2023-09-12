LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Michigan State’s new acting head football coach Harlon Barnett is holding a news conference.

Michigan State said the news conference will cover upcoming game against Washington, but inevitably Barnett will be asked to address the recent scandal surrounding suspended head coach Mel Tucker.

Tucker is off the job after allegations arose that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy. Tracy filed a complaint against him in December. Tucker has called the claims “completely false.”