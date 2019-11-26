Jim McElwain, CMU football have major turnaround

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Central Michigan offensive lineman Steve Eipper had a blood blister cut open on his forehead, sweat-drenched hair and a tattered maroon and gold practice jersey on following the football team’s practice Monday evening.

Yet, he had a grin glowing from ear to ear when he was asked if he would be watching the Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois football game on Tuesday.

“I’m sure I’ll have it on T.V., yeah.”

If the WMU Broncos defeat the NIU Huskies Tuesday night, the Broncos will clinch the MAC West Division title.

So why would Eipper be smiling about watching his rivals play football when it could define the fate of where his team finishes in the league standings?

Because no one thought the CMU Chippewas (7-4, 5-2 MAC) would be here.

And yet here they are, in the final week of the regular season, playing for something the senior offensive lineman has only played for one other time in his career.

“When we came out of media day, they picked us last,” Eipper said. “That was something (that) wasn’t going to happen because of how we practiced in the spring and how we came together.

It’s November and we’re still playing for something. Coming off the year we had last year, it shows you how much growth this football team has had.”

Last season was undoubtedly a season to forget for CMU.

In 2018, the Chippewas finished 1-11 and didn’t win a single game in the Mid-American Conference. On top of that, CMU didn’t have a win against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent.

On offense, CMU scored just 10 touchdowns through the air to 18 interceptions. Their opponents outscored them 4,264 yards to 3,056.

In conclusion to the worst season in program history, former head coach John Bonamego was fired. Athletic Director Michael Alford wanted to move the team under a new direction. Then, in early December, Alford found his man just down the road who was in Ann Arbor as an assistant — Jim McElwain.

Coming off a one-win season, McElwain’s goals were focused on the players and program as a whole.

“One of the things we talked about as a team was making our house here in Mount Pleasant (where) other team’s don’t want to come play,” McElwain said. “I think we’ve done a good job so far. As far as goals for me, I wanted to see actual players commit to something more than themselves.”

“A bunch of them have and it’s been great to see.”

McElwain would be correct on the Chippewas controlling Kelly/Shorts Stadium once again. CMU is a perfect 5-0 at home and will finish the season against Toledo Nov. 29 at home.

CMU added graduate transfer quarterback Quinten Dormady who was once recruited to Tennessee as a freshman. While he has battled injuries, Dormady has 11 touchdowns to five interceptions and has thrown for 1,666 yards in seven games. Jonathan Ward, who was nearly nonexistent as a junior after a standout sophomore campaign, leads the Chippewas in rushing (968 yards) with 14 touchdowns.

The Chippewas defense is playing well, currently at third in the MAC in yards allowed per game (376.6.) They are fourth in sacks with 25 and second in interceptions with 12.

The list goes on for the team’s improvements and they all relate to one thing — new leadership, up and down the coaching staff.

McElwain revamped nearly his entire staff, headlined by offensive coordinator Charlie Frye and defensive coordinator Rob Akey.

Senior defensive lineman Michael Oliver said the changes McElwain wanted to make were evident from day one and the team bought in.

“He came in and showed us who he was and the program he was trying to build,” Oliver said. “We knew we had to tighten up quick if we wanted to be here. That’s what it really was.”

What McElwain has restored in just one season alone is a winning culture. Just one season after being not just the bare bottom of the league but all of NCAA football. His team is still in the running for a trip to Ford Field on the last weekend of the regular season.

Regardless, the Toledo game will be for a MAC West title or simply to close out the regular season at 8-4 and await a bowl game destination.

One thing is for certain, though. This football program under McElwain took a gigantic leap forward. And everyone around it is following.

“First and foremost, it’s this group of guys,” McElwain said. “Each one of them had the opportunity and the choice to put in the work to win a few ball games and they’ve done that.

I’m proud of them.”