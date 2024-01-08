GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jim Hackett, the former interim director of athletics at the University of Michigan and former president and CEO of Ford Motor Company, said he is “very optimistic” about the Wolverines winning on Monday under the leadership of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Hackett hired Harbaugh as the head football of the Michigan Wolverines in December 2014. On Monday, Harbaugh and the Wolverines will play the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Wolverines going to the national football championship game is what Hackett says he envisioned when he hired Harbaugh nine years ago.

“I can’t believe it’s been nine years. It went by so fast, and yet it’s what I envisioned. In fact, I had three things. One was to beat the (Ohio State) Buckeyes. Two was beat the Buckeyes. The third was to win the Big Ten championship because in 2014, the playoffs were just beginning. I really had not had the experience of all of us watching that happen, but this is pretty special,” Hackett said.

It’s often said that coaches are the reflection of the coaches they played for. Both Hackett and Harbaugh played for the legendary Michigan head football Bo Schembechler. Hackett said he sees a lot of his former coach in Harbaugh.

“It’s around the nature of how Bo taught us to be so competitive. You know, competitive in a way that Bo believed if you worked really hard, good things could happen,” Hackett said.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines’ hard work and competitive spirit have resulted in a 14-0 season, winning the Big 10 Championship and Rose Bowl Game against Alabama, and playing in the CFP National Championship at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

You can watch the full interview with Hackett above.