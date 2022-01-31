Jeff Thorne joins WMU as offensive coordinator

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan University football program has a new offensive coordinator.

Jeff Thorne is coming off six seasons as the head coach at North Central College in Illinois, where he was 65-10 during his tenure. He led the program to the Division III national championship in 2019 and back to the title game in 2021. He also won four conference championships.

Before becoming head coach, he was a coordinator at North Central, where he spend a total of 15 seasons.

“I am thrilled to add Jeff Thorne to our coaching staff,” Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester said in a statement. “I have known Jeff for nearly 30 years. He is a great football coach and a man of high character. Jeff’s offenses at North Central College have put up incredible numbers during his career. Adding a championship caliber coach, like Jeff, to our staff will help us reach our goals.”

“I could not pass up the opportunity to join Coach Lester and his staff in Kalamazoo,” Thorne stated. “I have known Tim for almost three decades and have great respect for him as a coach and person. I look forward to getting to know our student-athletes and to preparing them for great success on and off the field.”

Thorne’s son Payton Thorne was the starting quarterback last season for Michigan State.