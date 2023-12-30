PASADENA, Calif. (WOOD) — One play against Ohio State turned Zak Zinter’s trip to Pasadena from one where he was playing to one on the sideline. In that newfound role supporting his team, he’s found a whole new purpose.

“Pretty inspiring, actually. He’s already walking without crutches, which is pretty crazy considering a few weeks ago his leg was in half,” Drake Nugent, offensive line, said.

A leg injury put the star guard off the field for the rest of the season. And in a tough place mentally.

“It was a tough couple of weeks. I’m doing much better now, but it was bittersweet. I’d do anything to go out and play with the boys on Monday,” Zak Zinter, offensive line, said.

Zinter caught up with runningback Blake Corum who had a similar injury last year. With his help, it wasn’t long before he was helping the Wolverines get ready for the Rose Bowl in his own way.

“Even though I’m not playing on Monday, I’m in all the meetings, at all the practices, doing all I can. Watching film if I see something talk to the guys, watching the reps out there trying to help critique do what I can. Although I’m not going to be dressing or anything I’ll be there doing the best I can,” Zinter said.

“He’s always in the training room with me doing whatever he needs to. We’re always talking. He’s still a part of the room as much as anyone else,” Nugent said.