Hutchinson leads Eastern Michigan over Western Michigan

Eastern Michigan running back Shaq Vann (5) is tackled by Western Michigan cornerback Patrick Lupro during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Preston Hutchinson went 31 for 36 for 357 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to help Eastern Michigan beat Western Michigan 34-27 on Saturday night.

Hutchinson completed a 34-yard TD pass to Mathew Sexton to cap a six-play, 74-yard drive and Jairus Grissom ran it in to convert the two-point attempt, giving the Eagles a 34-27 lead with 36 seconds left.

Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) trailed by four late in the third quarter. Chad Ryland’s 28-yard field goal cut the deficit to 21-20 with 13 seconds left in the period. Hutchinson’s 29-yard pass to Quian Williams made it 26-21 and the two-point attempt failed.

LeVante Bellamy scored on an 8-yard TD run to give the Broncos (4-4, 2-2) a 27-26 lead with 1:56 left in the game. Western Michigan failed on its two-point conversion attempt.

Bellamy ran 28 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos.