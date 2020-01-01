Hudsonville native fulfills Bloomin’ Onion dream

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hudsonville native who used social media to become the Bloomin’ Onion mascot at the Outback Bowl finally put on the suit Wednesday.
Jake Sievers called it the “greatest time of my life” on Twitter.
Sievers, a Hillsdale College student, got the itch to be the Bloomin’ Onion while watching last year’s Outback Bowl. He tweeted Outback every day for months expressing interest in the job, then racked up 7,000 retweets to clinch it in October.
Minnesota defeated Auburn 31-24 in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida.