Hudsonville native fulfills Bloomin’ Onion dream

Jake Sievers dressed as the Bloomin’ Onion mascot ta the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hudsonville native who used social media to become the Bloomin’ Onion mascot at the Outback Bowl finally put on the suit Wednesday.

Jake Sievers called it the “greatest time of my life” on Twitter.

brb going to fulfill my destiny — Jake Sievers (@JakeTheRake) January 1, 2020

Sievers, a Hillsdale College student, got the itch to be the Bloomin’ Onion while watching last year’s Outback Bowl. He tweeted Outback every day for months expressing interest in the job, then racked up 7,000 retweets to clinch it in October.

This is @JakeTheRake. He tweeted at us every day in 2019 to convince us that he should be the Bloomin’ Onion Man at the @outbackbowl. This is the photo of perseverance paying off. pic.twitter.com/cvmyTBtC5x — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) January 1, 2020

Minnesota defeated Auburn 31-24 in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida.