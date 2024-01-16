GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Connor Stalions, an ex-analyst for the Michigan Wolverines football team who was at the center of a sign-stealing investigation this season, has a new career path.

It appears Stalions has created an account on the website, Cameo, which allows users the chance to pay certain celebrities, athletes and other public figures to give personalized video messages. These are traditionally done for birthdays, anniversaries and other holidays.

For just $70, you can have Stalions deliver any number of messages. You can also message with him online for $3, according to Cameo’s website.

Stalions resigned from his position as an analyst for the football team in November after a sign-stealing investigation began by the NCAA and Big Ten Conference. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games during the season which ended with the Wolverines winning the College Football Playoff National Championship over the Washington Huskies.

It’s not known when Stalions first joined the site but as of Tuesday, he has received four reviews for a five-star rating. Cameo also has a money-back guarantee in case the celebrity you book with doesn’t fulfill the request.