GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ann Arbor is celebrating following Michigan’s victory over Washington where it clinched the national championship 34-13.

On Saturday, fans can commemorate the win with a celebration and parade. At 4 p.m., the school is hosting a parade along State Street, starting at the President’s House and ended at Schembechler Hall. The parade is weather-dependent, the school says.

Following the parade will be a celebration at the Crisler Center, which starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $60 and will go on sale to the public Friday at 9 a.m. — but only if there are any left over after the donor pre-sale.

But fans who can’t snag a ticket can still watch the celebration from home. It will be streamed by the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App.

Proceeds from the celebration will go to the Champions Circle Collective, a not-for-profit group that helps support student athletes with name, image and likeness opportunities.