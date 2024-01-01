(AP) — Two of college football’s most storied programs face off when No. 1 seed Michigan and No. 4 seed Alabama meet in the Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal game. The winner will advance to the national title game Jan. 8 in Houston against either Texas or Washington, who play each other in the Sugar Bowl.

Nick Saban is seeking his seventh national title with the Crimson Tide and eighth overall. Alabama is led by quarterback Jalen Milroe and linebacker Dallas Turner. Led by Jim Harbaugh and quarterback JJ McCarthy, unbeaten Michigan is seeking its first title since 1997 and third overall.

The Big Ten champion Wolverines are 13-0 and have outscored opponents by an average of 27 points per game. Alabama (12-1) has won 11 straight games since a loss to Texas, including a Southeastern Conference championship game victory over Georgia, winner of the past two national titles.

Here’s how to watch Michigan vs. Alabama:

When does Michigan play Alabama?

The game is Monday, Jan. 1, with kickoff shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Michigan vs. Alabama game on?

ESPN will broadcast the game.

How to stream Michigan vs. Alabama

Viewers whose services includes ESPN or ESPN+ can watch on the network’s streaming platforms. Other streaming services include Fubo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV.

Where is the Rose Bowl?

The Rose Bowl is in Pasadena, California.