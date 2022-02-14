Hope College names former Wolverine James Ross III as defense coordinator

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — James Ross III has been named the next defensive coordinator at Hope College.

Ross is taking the role after spending the last season as the linebackers coach. He is replacing Mike Ricketts, who was with the program for two decades.

“This scheme was already really good; this defense was already really good. Coach Mike Ricketts was amazing to this program,” Ross said in a statement. “To follow someone like that is an honor. It means everything to me to put into a situation from a trust standpoint with Coach Stuursma.”

As a former Wolverine, Ross played at Michigan from 2012 to 2015 as a three-year starter. He was an All-Big Ten selection his freshman year, and signed with the San Diego Chargers as a free agent following his time at Michigan. Ross was also a graduate assistant at his alma mater, working under Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

James Ross III has been named the next defensive coordinator at Hope College. (courtesy Hope College)

Last fall, Ross coached linebacker Jeremiah Purnell, who was an All-MIAA Second Team selection, leading the Dutchmen to become the No. 1 scoring defense in the conference and No. 2 in total defense. Hope finished with an 8-2 overall record and claimed a share of its 22nd MIAA title.