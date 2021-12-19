Holmes gets double-double, No. 10 Indiana beats W. Michigan

by: EVAN GERIKE Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes got her second double-double of the season, Grace Berger scored 16 points and No. 10 Indiana beat Western Michigan 67-57 on Sunday.

Reilly Jacobson was Western Michigan’s leading scorer with 16 points.

Taylor Williams added a double-double of her own with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Holmes grabbed her 10th rebound just under two minutes into the second half and finished the game with 17 points and 19 rebounds. She set a career high in rebounds one game after scoring a career-best 30 points against Ohio State.

