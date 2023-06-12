GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Following back-to-back national championships, the Ferris State University football team was invited to Washington, D.C., to take part in the White House’s annual College Athlete Day.

More than a dozen student-athletes joined head coach Tony Annese and a handful of staff members for a ceremony Monday at the White House on Monday. Annese said he and team were looking forward to the experience and the opportunity to represent the university on a “national stage.”

“This is a great honor to have our program and university selected to be recognized at such an historic landmark,” Annese said in a statement.

Ferris State defensive lineman Brett Philion shows off his two national championship rings on the team’s flight to Washington D.C. (Courtesy Ferris State Athletics)

A trio of Bulldogs show off the No. 46 jersey they have brought to the White House to present to President Joe Biden. The back-to-back Division 2 NCAA football champions were invited to the White House as part of the administration’s College Athlete Day. (Courtesy Ferris State Athletics)

Ferris State head football coach Tony Annese poses on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of the administration’s College Athlete Day ceremony on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Courtesy Ferris State Athletics)

Ferris State defensive lineman Olalere Oladipo, top row, fifth from left, represented the Bulldogs on stage Monday at the White House’s College Athlete Day ceremony. (Courtesy Ferris State Athletics)

A group representing the Ferris State University football team poses on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of the administration’s College Athlete Day ceremony on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Courtesy Ferris State Athletics)

In all, 47 teams across 19 sports and all three NCAA divisions were represented on Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris, who spoke at the ceremony, commended the athletes not only for their victories but for their dedication and character.

“You are leaders. You are role models. And of course, you are champions,” Harris said. “You remind all of us of what we can achieve when we work hard and strive with ambition.”

The Bulldogs have won two consecutive NCAA Division II national championships, including a 41-14 title game win over Colorado School of Mines. The team is 28-1 over the last two seasons, their lone defeat coming in a 22-21 loss over Grand Valley State in the annual Anchor-Bone Classic. The Bulldogs got the last laugh when they beat the Lakers 24-21 in the third round of the playoffs.

Lindy’s Sports recently named Ferris State the No. 1 team in its 2023 preseason poll. Rival Grand Valley State was No. 2.