HOUSTON (WOOD) — The Wolverines landed Friday in Houston ahead of the College Football National Playoff Championship.

“Excited to be here. Just tremendous. Exactly where we wanted to be, right where we hoped we would be,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Friday after arriving. “Our guys have worked so hard to get here.”

The showdown is set for Monday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Both the Wolverines and the Huskies enter the championship with perfect 14-0 records.

Harbaugh told reporters he wanted to congratulate Washington on its “tremendous season.”

“It’s a thorough ball team, really good in all spots, really no weaknesses,” he said. “It’s a great matchup, we feel like. We’re just getting ready for it the best we can. To be the best, you gotta beat the best. That’s our mindset, and we’re ready to have at it.”

Harbaugh says the Wolverines are “very focused on making it all the way.”

“Just one more phase line, one more game to go,” he said.

Michigan and Washington will face off again next year, when Washington joins the Big Ten.