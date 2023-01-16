GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Coach Jim Harbaugh has announced that he is staying with the Wolverines.

In a tweet posted on Monday, the University of Michigan President Santa Ono said, “I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue!”

Harbaugh released a statement confirming the news:

“I love the relationships that I have at Michigan – coaches, staff, families, adminsitration, President Santa Ono and especially the players and their families. My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to out-happy, happy.’ Go Blue!” Coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement.

Harbaugh was previously rumored to be a possible candidate for one of the five available coaching positions in the NFL.

