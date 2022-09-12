GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Last year, Michigan’s starting quarterback led the Wolverines to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and an appearance in the college football playoff.

That same quarterback was booed by the fanbase when he took the field on Saturday.

It’s been an interesting quarterback battle so far the Wolverines, with JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara still competing for a starting role well after training camp.

McCarthy started on Saturday and had a nearly perfect game. He completed all but one of his passes in a 56-10 win over Hawaii. McNamara later went into the game following his start on week one, but was booed by Wolverine fans. On paper it’s clear McCarthy won the starting job, and head coach Jim Harbaugh later confirmed he will be the guy moving forward, but he hopes the fan base can still respect their QB2.

“I do, the coaches do, our players do: They embrace the fact that we have two really good quarterbacks,” said Harbaugh on Monday. “You’d love for your fan base to be able to do that. I don’t expect you to do that — or if you do or you don’t, it’s irrelevant. The main thing is it’s a big edge for our team to have two really good quarterbacks, and we as a team embrace that. So outside of that, it would be irrelevant.”

No. 4 Michigan will host UConn on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the Big House. Meanwhile, Michigan State will make their first trip away from The Woodshed this season.

in the first two weeks of the season the Spartans have kept their opponents to 13 points or less while playing at home. It’s no secret the Spartans can win while at home, MSU hasn’t lost a game in East Lansing since the 2020 season. This week, it’s all about proving themselves on the road when they travel to Washington on Saturday.

A big part of Michigan State’s success has to do with their star defensive player and UNLV transfer, Jacoby Windmon. The linebacker turned defensive end leads the nation in sacks and was selected as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week. He’s the first Spartan to ever do that.

“We ask our players to be in the best condition,” said head coach Mel Tucker when asked about Windmon’s work ethic. “That’s the foundation of what we do. When you’re in shape there’s no reason why you can’t give 100% you know when giving 100% is totally your choice.”

The No. 11 Spartans will kick off against Washington at 7:30 p.m.