ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lakers announced their new head football coach and they didn’t have to go very far to find him.

Scott Wooster has been named GVSU’s new head football coach. (Courtesy Grand Valley State University)

Last week, Matt Mitchell stepped down as the head football coach at Grand Valley State University to join Luke Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin.

The Lakers are promoting from within, hiring offensive line coach Scott Wooster as the program’s eighth head coach.

Despite joining the Lakers just a few seasons ago, Wooster is no stranger to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He spent 11 seasons at Wayne State University.

This will be Wooster’s first head coaching role at the college level, as he takes over one of the most successful programs in Division 2.

The Lakers have made 21 playoff appearances, which ranks among the most in D2 history.