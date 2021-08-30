GVSU football’s season opener canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

NCAA Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic grand valley state university football practice_1539139460668.jpg.jpg

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University’s first football game of the season has been called off.

GVSU was supposed to take on Edinboro in Allendale Saturday, but announced Monday that wouldn’t happen. It cited COVID-19 mitigation protocols within the Edinboro program.

“We are obviously disappointed with the cancelation of the game,” head coach Matt Mitchell said in a statement. “Our players were looking forward to getting back on the field for this game, but we will regroup and show the resilience this group has displayed over the last two years.”

GVSU says it’s going to look for someone else to fill the opening on the schedule. If that doesn’t happen, the season will start Sept. 11 against Colorado State-Pueblo at Lubbers Stadium.

There are options to get your tickets refunded or switched to another game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links