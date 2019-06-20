GVSU dedicates football center to Jamie Hosford

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University honored legendary five-sport athlete Jamie Hosford Wednesday as it dedicated its new football center in his name.

Hosford won 12 varsity letters in football, wrestling, golf, baseball and track before graduating from GVSU in 1978. He died in 2014 at the age of 58.

An undated courtesy photo of Jamie Hosford and his wife.

“To see dad’s old jersey out there is just incredible,” Hosford’s son, Dan Hosford, said. “And what a facility this is. And to have dad’s name on there for all time is just an incredible honor for our family.”

“He would be so humbled by this. He loved this university … and just would want the best for these players and for this university,” Hosford’s second son, Tom Hosford, said.

Big names like longtime GVSU President Don Lubbers, outgoing president Thomas Haas, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly (previously a GVSU coach), and alum Brandon Carr (currently a Baltimore Raven) were on hand for the dedication.

Like Carr, a number of the donors to the new facility are former players who are now in the NFL.

“This is a special day to come back and reflect on the four years that were an incredible time in my life, but also to come back and to see what Grand Valley has evolved and changed into,” Carr said. “It’s remarkable to see the facilities, I think some of the better ones in the country.”

The building is 22,000 square feet with an incredible new locker room and larger athletic training and rehab space.

“I wouldn’t go up there and say these are fancy offices. I would say what you would see here more than anything else is resources for the student-athletes and that’s what this is about,” Kelly said.